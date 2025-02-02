Sports stats



Las Vegas Desert Dogs

GAME RECAP: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Georgia Swarm

February 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Swarm stings in the clutch! Georgia outlasts Las Vegas 16-14 in a back-and-forth battle, led by Toron Eccleston who scored 4 goals and 4 assists.

