GAME RECAP: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Georgia Swarm

February 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Swarm stings in the clutch! Georgia outlasts Las Vegas 16-14 in a back-and-forth battle, led by Toron Eccleston who scored 4 goals and 4 assists.

Watch the must-see moments from this electric showdown!

