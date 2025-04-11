GAME RECAP - Vancouver Warriors vs Toronto Rock

April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

With Bal and Charalambides combining for 15 points, the Vancouver Warriors punch their ticket to the postseason with a 12-10 win over Toronto.

