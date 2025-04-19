GAME RECAP - Vancouver Warriors vs. Philadelphia Wings
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
A balanced attack and a steady Christian Del Bianco lead the Vancouver Warriors over Philadelphia 11-5 to secure a home quarterfinal game.
