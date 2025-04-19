GAME RECAP - Vancouver Warriors vs. Philadelphia Wings

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







A balanced attack and a steady Christian Del Bianco lead the Vancouver Warriors over Philadelphia 11-5 to secure a home quarterfinal game.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.