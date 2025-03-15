GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs Vancouver Warriors

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Led by Keegan Bal's 9 points and 48 saves from Christian Del Bianco, @VanWarriors take down Toronto 13-8.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.