GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs Vancouver Warriors
March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Led by Keegan Bal's 9 points and 48 saves from Christian Del Bianco, @VanWarriors take down Toronto 13-8.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 15, 2025
- Rock Lose 13-8 to Warriors - Toronto Rock
- Christian Del Bianco Backstops Warriors to 13-8 Win Over Rock on St. Paddy's Night - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.