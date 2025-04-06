GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs defeat the Toronto Rock 14-13 in OT by a goal from Jack Hannah. April 6, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.