Sports stats



Saskatchewan Rush

GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs San Diego Seals

February 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


After a 7-0 1st half, the Saskatchewan Rush held off a push by San Diego to win their 6th game of the season.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from February 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central