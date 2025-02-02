GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs San Diego Seals

February 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

After a 7-0 1st half, the Saskatchewan Rush held off a push by San Diego to win their 6th game of the season.

