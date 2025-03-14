Sports stats



NLL Saskatchewan Rush

GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


They led 9-2 after the 1st quarter and never let up. Halifax Thunderbirds take it 17-9 over Saskatchewan in The Nest.

GAME RECAP

Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central