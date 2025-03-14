GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







They led 9-2 after the 1st quarter and never let up. Halifax Thunderbirds take it 17-9 over Saskatchewan in The Nest.

