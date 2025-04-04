Sports stats



NLL Calgary Roughnecks

GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs. Calgary Roughnecks

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Led by Curtis Dickson (3G, 2A) and Nick Rose (57 Saves) the Roughnecks take down the Rush 10-6
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central