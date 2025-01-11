Sports stats



GAME RECAP - San Diego Seals vs Vancouver Warriors

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Fueled by a SIX-GOAL performance in the 4th quarter by Keegan Bal, the Warriors take down the Seals 11-9.
