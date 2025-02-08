GAME RECAP - San Diego Seals vs Toronto Rock

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Sealed the win!

The San Diego Seals edge out a thriller, taking down the Toronto Rock 11-10!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.