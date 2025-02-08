GAME RECAP - San Diego Seals vs Toronto Rock
February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Sealed the win!
The San Diego Seals edge out a thriller, taking down the Toronto Rock 11-10!
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
