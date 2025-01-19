GAME RECAP - San Diego Seals vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs
January 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Led by Jack Hannah (3G, 5A) the Desert Dogs take down the Seals 12-10 in front of a sold out crowd.
