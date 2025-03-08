GAME RECAP - Rochester Knighthawks vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Led by Connor Fields (6G,5A), Ryan Smith (4G,2A), and Graydon Hogg (4G,1A), the Knighthawks take down the Desert Dogs 21-13

