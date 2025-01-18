GAME RECAP - Rochester Knighthawks vs Halifax Thunderbirds

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Avenging their Week 7 loss, the Rochester Knighthawks turned the tables on Halifax for the 10-9 win.

