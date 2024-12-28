GAME RECAP - Rochester Knighthawks vs Buffalo Bandits
December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
The Buffalo Bandits defeat the Rochester Knighthawks 13-6 in front of a sold out crowd in Banditland!
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2024
- Knighthawks Drop Fourth Straight to Bandits - Rochester Knighthawks
- Vinc Sets Bandits Record With 62 Saves In Home Opener Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bandits
- Black Bears Complete Comeback in Nail-Biter Game - Ottawa Black Bears
- Albany FireWolves Fall After Late Surge from Halifax Thunderbirds - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Mount Six-Goal Comeback to Beat FireWolves - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- What to Watch for vs. Ottawa Black Bears - Toronto Rock
- Albany FireWolves Look for Bounce Back Win on the Road against Halifax Thunderbirds - Albany FireWolves
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Rock - Ottawa Black Bears
- Knighthawks Look to End Skid Tonight against Defending Champs - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Knighthawks Stories
- Knighthawks Drop Fourth Straight to Bandits
- Knighthawks Look to End Skid Tonight against Defending Champs
- Knighthawks' Comeback Falls Just Short in 14-12 Loss to Rush
- Knighthawks Make Inaugural Visit to Vancouver Tonight
- Bandits Pull Away in Fourth to Hand 'Hawks 15-7 Loss