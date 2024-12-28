Sports stats



Philadelphia Wings

GAME RECAP - Philadelphia Wings vs. Saskatchewan Rush

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video


Philadelphia Wings defeat the Saskatchewan Rush 12-11 in OT!
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central