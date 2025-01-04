GAME RECAP - Ottawa Black Bears vs San Diego Seals

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







It was a battle between Zach Higgins (46 Saves) and Chris Origlieri (31 Saves) as the Seals take down the Black Bears 6-5.

