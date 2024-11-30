GAME RECAP - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Rochester Knighthawks

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Watch the Game Highlights from Rochester Knighthawks vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 11/30/2024 - Rochester holds on for the 14-12 win!

