GAME RECAP - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Calgary Roughnecks

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Sunday night lax did not disappoint! Calgary Roughnecks get huge performances from Dobbie, H. Dickson, Pace & King in a 21-8 W over Las Vegas.

