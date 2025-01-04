GAME RECAP - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Albany FireWolves

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs get their 1st win of the season and take the 1st game of the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup.

OT FINAL: Las Vegas 12 Albany 11

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.