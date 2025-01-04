Sports stats



Las Vegas Desert Dogs

GAME RECAP - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Albany FireWolves

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


The Las Vegas Desert Dogs get their 1st win of the season and take the 1st game of the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup.

OT FINAL: Las Vegas 12 Albany 11

Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central