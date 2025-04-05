GAME RECAP - Halifax Thunderbirds vs San Diego Seals
April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
What a night at the Nest!
The Halifax Thunderbirds get big games from Staats, Petterson & Hutchison for the 13-10 W over San Diego in front of 10,798 fans.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Seals Fall at Halifax - San Diego Seals
- Seals Drop to Thunderbirds 13-10 - San Diego Seals
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Knighthawks - Ottawa Black Bears
- Warriors Boogie Their Way Past Albany 10-4 on Country Night - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.