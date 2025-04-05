Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

GAME RECAP - Halifax Thunderbirds vs San Diego Seals

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
What a night at the Nest!

The Halifax Thunderbirds get big games from Staats, Petterson & Hutchison for the 13-10 W over San Diego in front of 10,798 fans.

