Halifax Thunderbirds

GAME RECAP - Halifax Thunderbirds vs Rochester Knighthawks

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Highlights from Halifax's 19-18 win over Rochester, the highest-scoring game of the season. January 11, 2025.
