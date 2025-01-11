GAME RECAP - Halifax Thunderbirds vs Rochester Knighthawks

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Highlights from Halifax's 19-18 win over Rochester, the highest-scoring game of the season. January 11, 2025.

