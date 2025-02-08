Sports stats



Halifax Thunderbirds

GAME RECAP - Halifax Thunderbirds vs Philadelphia Wings

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Transition was the name of the game as the Halifax Thunderbirds take the 14-10 W over Philadelphia.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Halifax Thunderbirds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central