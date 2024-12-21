GAME RECAP - Halifax Thunderbirds vs Colorado Mammoth

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a huge home-floor win for the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, as they beat Halifax 19-14.

