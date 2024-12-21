GAME RECAP - Georgia Swarm vs San Diego Seals

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Led by Lyle Thompson (3G,2A) the Swarm take down the Seals 11-8. December 21, 2024.

