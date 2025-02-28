GAME RECAP - Georgia Swarm vs Ottawa Black Bears

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Three different members of the Georgia Swarm had hat tricks & Brett Dobson made 42 saves in a 15-9 win over Ottawa on Friday. February 28, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.