GAME RECAP - Calgary Roughnecks vs Ottawa Black Bears

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Tyler Pace and Jesse King combined for 12 points to lead the Calgary Roughnecks past Ottawa 11-8 on Friday night.

