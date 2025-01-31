Sports stats



Calgary Roughnecks

GAME RECAP - Calgary Roughnecks vs Ottawa Black Bears

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Tyler Pace and Jesse King combined for 12 points to lead the Calgary Roughnecks past Ottawa 11-8 on Friday night.
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 31, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central