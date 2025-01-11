GAME RECAP - Albany Firewolves vs Colorado Mammoth

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Down 8-1, the Mammoth battle back and take down the FireWolves 15-13. January 11, 2025.

