Game Recap --- Eagles Rally for Point in 5-4 OT Loss in Abbotsford

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado netted a pair of third-period goals to erase a 4-2 deficit and force overtime, as Sheldon Dries would score the game-winner in the extra session to give the Abbotsford Canucks a 5-4 OT win over the Eagles. The overtime loss earned Colorado a point in the standings, giving the Eagles three of a possible four points in the two-game set against their division rivals.

Despite being outshot early in the contest, Colorado would net the game's first goal when forward Jayson Megna deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 14:26 mark of the first period. The goal was Megna's sixth of the season, as defensemen Dennis Gilbert and Jordan Gross earned the assists on the tally.

Still leading 1-0 as the puck dropped on the middle frame, Colorado would see the Canucks swing the momentum in a big way. It would start with an Eagles turnover in the Colorado zone that would set up defenseman Jack Rathbone to bump a centering pass at the top of the crease past goaltender Justus Annunen to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:58 into the period.

Abbotsford would claim its first lead of the game less than three minutes later when forward Tristan Nielsen buried a shot on the rush from the left-wing circle to put the Canucks on top, 2-1 at the 4:50 mark.

The Eagles would strike back when forward Ryan Wagner split a pair of Abbotsford defenders at the blue line before beating Canucks' goalie Spencer Martin five-hole to tie the game at 2-2 with 14:05 remaining in the second stanza.

Abbotsford would generate an answer just 1:22 later when forward Yushiro Hirano tipped a shot past Annunen to give the Canucks a 3-2 advantage. The lead would grow when Abbotsford defenseman Madison Bowey lit the lamp with a shot from the right-wing circle to put the Canucks on top, 4-2 at the 13:02 mark of the period.

Still trailing 4-2 as the third period began, Colorado would bite back when forward Dylan Sikura took advantage of a power play with wrister from the right-wing circle to trim the deficit to 4-3 just 2:26 into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

A mishandled puck by Martin in the crease would set up forward Martin Kaut to track down a loose puck in the low slot and sweep it home to tie the game at 4-4 with 10:44 left to play in the contest. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Abbotsford 14-1 in the period, but with the game still deadlocked at 4-4, the contest would shift to sudden-death overtime.

After Colorado appeared to net a goal in the early stages of OT, the officials would review the play and waive it off, as Canucks forward Phil Di Giuseppe dislodged the net before the puck crossed the goal line.

A subsequent breakaway for Dries later in overtime culminated with the game winner from the slot to give the Canucks the 5-4 win.

Annunen suffered the overtime loss in net, making 22 saves on 27 shots, while Martin collected the win by turning aside 35 of the 39 shots he faced. The Eagles finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, March 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.