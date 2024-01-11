Game Previews: Hockey Night in Pensacola and Wiener Dog Race Night

Pensacola starts their two-game series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, January 12 for Hockey Night in Pensacola sponsored by Florida Blue and finishes things up on Saturday, January 13 for Wiener Dog Race Night sponsored by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

The last contest between the two teams took place in Roanoke back in early November resulting in both teams taking a win out of the two-game series. Heading into this matchup, the Ice Flyers find themselves battling to overcome a 6-game losing streak with a hot handed Roanoke team that has won 5 of their last 6 games.

Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot

Get ready for an exhilarating weekend with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle Jackpot! It's your chance to win big, and the excitement will build as the pot grows throughout the weekend. The lucky winner will be announced during Saturday's game and on social media. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle

Game Raffles

The team's Shirt-Off-His-Back and Fan Raffles will now be sold at the Coca-Cola Concierge above section 111. On Friday night, fans will have the chance to win Lucas Herrmann's jersey (#91), and on Saturday, fans will have the opportunity to win Malik Johnson's jersey (#67). Each night will also include a team-signed jersey for the fan raffles. Make sure to stop by to enter on both nights!

Price points: 3 tickets for $10 and 20 tickets for $20.

Hockey Night In Pensacola sponsored by Florida Blue

Celebrate the great sport of hockey with your Ice Flyers for Hockey Night In Pensacola Sponsored by Florida Blue. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite NHL team gear as they cheer on their local team. Enjoy a night celebrating the sport and watching the next generation of hockey stars from the Jr. Ice Flyers in action during the first intermission.

Learn about the Jr. Ice Flyers: https://www.jriceflyers.com

Wiener Dog Race Night sponsored by Olive Branch Pet Hospital

Come for the cute chaos, stay for the exciting hockey! Wiener dogs will be taking to the ice during the intermissions for the biggest race of the season. Registration is still open, register your dachshund to take part in all the action here: https://icefly.co/Race-Registration

