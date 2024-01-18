Game Previews: Batman Night & Mardi Gras Night

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar this Friday and Saturday night after breaking their 7 game losing streak in a split weekend against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

On Friday, they'll be facing off against the Huntsville Havoc in their first matchup of the new year for Batman™ Night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong.

On Saturday, the Ice Flyers will have another contest against the Macon Mayhem for Mardi Gras Night presented by Step One Automotive.

Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during Saturday's game, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

Batman™ Night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong

The Ice Flyers will be facing off against the Huntsville Havoc for their first matchup of the new year. Donning specialty Batman™ jerseys, the themed game will be sure to excite any fan of the Caped Crusader.

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. New acquired #16 Reggie Millette's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Batman™ jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

Replica Jerseys - Fans can purchase their very own Batman™ replica jersey as the team's merchandise stands on the upper concourses.

Game-worn Jersey Auctions - Fans can still bid on game worn jerseys online HERE until February 19 at noon. Stick around after the game in sections 103 and 104 to participate in a live jersey auction for select players.

Mardi Gras Night presented by Step One Automotive

It's Mardi Gras season! Join in on all the festivities planned on Saturday night as the team battles it out on the Ice against the Macon Mayhem. There will be on-ice parades and plenty of beads to go around during each of the intermissions.

Game Raffles - Enter the team's game raffles above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge for a chance to win the Shirt-Off-The-Back of #12 Adam Keyes or a team signed Mardi Gras Jersey.

Mardi Gras Merch - Gear up for the Mardi Gras season by purchasing specialty Mardi Gras merchandise at the game. Replica jerseys, tank tops, t-shirts and pucks will all be for sale at the merchandise stands located on the upper concourses. Merchandise will be available for purchase after the game online at shop.iceflyers.com.

Game-worn Jersey Auctions - Fans can bid on game worn jerseys online HERE until February 20 at noon. Stick around after the game in sections 103 and 104 to participate in a live jersey auction for select players.

