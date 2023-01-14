Game Preview

January 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







It's Wiener Dog Races! We'll take on the Evansville Thunderbolts as we find the fastest wiener dog around!

Doors open at 2:30 for the Iron Cup game! Your ticket gets you in for BOTH games tonight!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our new Havoc Blanket! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for tonight will be the player of your choice! Head to the merchandise booths or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise, Jersey off the back, and Chuck-a-puck.

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

