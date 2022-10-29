Game Preview

HOME OPENER

On the heels of a shootout victory in Delaware, the Carolina Thunderbirds return home to Winston-Salem for their home opener. This is the second consecutive season that the Thunderbirds play their first home game against the Thunder, with last year's contest ending in an 8-3 Thunderbirds victory.

Ford's scoring touch

Gus Ford carried the Thunderbirds offensively last night, scoring two goals in regulation as well as the only goal in the shootout. He now leads the team with three goals through the first three games of the season, and is second in points with six (behind Dawson Baker, 1G-6A-7P). On the league website, Ford is officially credited with four goals. He was mistakenly credited with a goal for his shootout tally. Shootout goals do not count towards a player's goal total.

Babik's first as a Bird

Slovakian goaltender Boris Babik got his first FPHL win last night, stopping 32 of 34 shots. He also went unbeaten through three shootout attempts. Babik was named Top Goaltender in Turkey last season during his time with Istanbul Buyukhsehir, accumulating 15 victories along the way. As the Thunderbirds are on the back end of a home-and-home, Mario Cavliere is expected to get the start tonight in Winston-Salem.

Pregame Party

The Thunderbirds will be hosting pregame tailgate parties before each Saturday night home game this season. Food vendors, live music, face painting, and much more will welcome fans as they get to the Annex ahead of game time. Tonight's pregame party starts at 3pm, and the Thunderbirds players will make their grand entrance at 4pm through the main arena doors.

Upcoming home games

The Thunderbirds will be at home next weekend as well, hosting the Danbury Hat Tricks for their first home series of the season on November 4th and 5th. Tickets are available at www.carolinathunderbirds.com, or by calling 336-774-4625.

