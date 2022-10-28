Game Preview

Friday @ DEL

The Carolina Thunderbirds begin their second week of the 2022-2023 season on the road again, heading up to Delaware to play the Thunder tonight at 7:30pm. Head coach Garrett Rutledge's team is riding the high of its first victory this year, a 5-4 overtime thriller against Port Huron last week. Their trip to Delaware precedes Carolina's home opener, a 6:05pm puck drop tomorrow night in Winston-Salem.

All-time vs. the Thunder

The Delaware Thunder joined the FPHL for the 2019-2020 season. They clashed with the Thunderbirds four times that season, and Carolina pulled out a regulation victory in each of the four games. Delaware was back in action after COVID for their second season of operation in 2021-2022. Dominating the season series again, Carolina went 8-0-1-1 against Delaware with a 3-0-1-1 record at the Delaware Fairgrounds. The Thunderbirds are 12-0-1-1 all-time against then Thunder.

Last weekend's performance

Carolina was able to flex its offensive muscles last weekend against Port Huron. Seven Thunderbirds manufactured multi-point weekends. Dawson Baker assembled an impressive 5-point night during Carolina's 5-4 overtime win on Saturday night. Lucas Rowe scored two goals, one Lacrosse-style goal for his first in the FPHL, and the overtime winner later that night. Rowe is back in Carolina after skating with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) earlier this week.

A debut on the horizon

Head coach Garrett Rutledge went with Mississauga's Mario Cavaliere between the pipes for both games against Port Huron. Cavaliere stopped 68 shots in two games, enroute to his first FPHL win with some remarkable saves along the way. With Cavaliere's work load last week, Boris Babik is expected to get his first start as a Thunderbird this weekend. Babik was named the top goaltender in the Turkish professional league last season, and joined the Thunderbirds just before training camp. An appearance from the Slovakian netminder would be his first in North American professional hockey.

Broadcast

Due to WiFi and special restrictions at the Delaware Fairgrounds, there will not be a Thunderbirds TV broadcast of tonight's game. Instead, Thunderbirds broadcaster Dillon Clark will provide Play-by-play on the Delaware Thunder YouTube broadcast. To view the YouTube page, click here: bit.ly/3sEKJbz. The broadcast will begin at 7:00pm.

For tickets to Saturday night's home opener, go to www.carolinathunderbirds.com.

