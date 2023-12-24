Game Preview: Youth Jersey Giveaway

The Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night Sponsored by OWA Parks & Resort on December 26 at 7pm. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) will get a jersey upon entering the arena before the action. Come cheer on the guys for game one of the three-game series against the Birmingham Bulls!

Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffle for Saturday's game are available for purchase online: https://icefly.co/Dec26Raffles

Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #74 Jordan Henderson's back or a team signed jersey.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard or emailed if not in attendance.

All proceeds from Friday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: https://iceflyersfoundation.org

Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle

Saturday night's 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

Tuesday night's 50/50 will benefit Covenant Care.

Get Tickets

Don't want to miss any of the excitement? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday by getting your tickets HERE. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Military and student discounts can only be applied in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

