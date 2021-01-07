Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 7:05 PM

Greenville, SC - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits begin a back-to-back road set against the Indy Fuel. The Fuel are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-3-1-1) at Indy Fuel (6-1-0-0)

January 8, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #9 | Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Chad Fuller (76), Christopher Williams (62)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits extended their point streak to four straight, but dropped a 5-4 overtime tilt to the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Matt Wedman opened the scoring only 7:02 into the game on a successful bank shot, but Wheeling countered with a pair before first intermission. Joey Haddad evened the score for Greenville at 3:28 of the second period, and Max Zimmer re-tied the game at 3-3 at the 9:47 mark. Ryan Zuhlsdorf gave the Swamp Rabbits a 4-3 advantage at 4:18 of the third period, but his team's lead lasted 23 seconds before Sean Josling countered for Wheeling. In overtime, Matt Alfaro won the game for the Nailers on a 5-on-3 power play goal. Coincidentally, Indy returns to action after being on the winning side of a 5-4 overtime decision on Saturday. Nic Pierog scored on the power play at 3:20 of overtime to down the Wheeling Nailers, 5-4.

SAMUEL'S APPLE ORCHARD:

Samuel Jardine's two assists on Wednesday night were his sixth and seventh helpers on the young campaign. In eight appearances this season, Jardine has averaged a point per game with one goal and seven assists. Jardine's eight points and seven assists leads all ECHL defenseman entering tonight's game.

ZUHLSDORF SHINES IN DEBUT:

Swamp Rabbits backend Ryan Zuhlsdorf debuted on Wednesday night and recorded his first professional goal in the third period. After an offensive zone faceoff win, Zuhlsdorf threw the puck on goal from the left point and hit pay-dirt on Wheeling goaltender Shane Starrett. The Edina, Minnesota native totaled 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) across 147 career NCAA games at University of Minnesota. Prior to turning pro, Zuhlsdorf spent parts of two seasons in the USHL from 2014-16 and split time with the Sioux City Musketeers and Dubuque Fighting Saints.

SCOUTING THE FUEL:

The Indy Fuel currently rank tops in the ECHL's 13 teams with a 6-1-0-0 record and 12 points. Entering tonight, the Fuel are unbeaten inside the Indiana Farmers Coliseum through three home games. Goaltender Dan Bakala is a perfect 5-0-0 in net this season for the Fuel with a stellar 2.47 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. Bakala's five victories ranks second best in the ECHL only trailing Florida's Cam Johnson. Rookie Peter Krieger has posted six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games this season. Two of Kreiger's four goals were power play markers and one was scored shorthanded. On the man-advantage, Indy is currently ranked fourth in the ECHL with a 20 percent conversion rate (6-for-30). The Fuel penalty kill is ranked third in the ECHL with a 87.1 percent success rate (27-for-31).

'BITS TIDBITS:

Six of Greenville's eight games this season have been tied after 40 minutes...The Swamp Rabbits have scored the game's first goal in three consecutive games after yielding the first goal for five straight...Rookie forward Greg Meireles has an assist in three straight games...In eight games this season, 10 different Swamp Rabbits have already recorded multi-point games...Reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week Ryan Bednard has allowed two goals or less in three of four starts this season.

