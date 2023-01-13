Game Preview: Star Wars Night at the Pelham Civic Complex

The Birmingham Bulls (16-9-1) are coming off a 1-0 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday where the team saw record-breaking numbers for attendance. With hopes of maintaining some form of consistency, the Bulls are currently ranked at #5 in the SPHL standings with 33 points and have come out on top in five of their last six outings.

Tonight they will face off against the #2 ranked Evansville Thunderbolts (16-10-2) for the fifth meeting this season (Bulls lead 3-1-0). The Bolts are coming off a tough 1-4 loss to Huntsville and will look to get back in the win column in Pelham. After losing three in a row to the Bulls and a 4-2 win in their last meeting, Evansville will no doubt show up ready for a physical game.

Tonight's game will also feature a Star Wars theme including special-edition jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. Stormtroopers, Jedi, and Ewoks and more; grab the family and come on down for a night of Bulls hockey in a galaxy far, far away!

Player Watch

#17 Michael Gillespie

Bulls right wing Michael Gillespie has had an incredible start to the 2022-2023 season. The New York native currently sits at number three on the SPHL top scorers list with 36 points, right behind Pensacola Ice Flyer Garrett Milan (37 points) and Knoxville Ice Bear Justin MacDonald (39 points). Gillespie has not only proven to be a key offensive player for the Bulls, but one of those guys that seems to make the squad play a little better when he is on the ice.

#37 Jake Pappalardo

Star center Jake Pappalardo has continuously improved throughout the season. With five game winning goals (most in the league) and 16 points, Pappalardo can be identified as a clutch player for the Birmingham Bulls. He has also scored two game winning goals against Evansville this season (one in regulation, one in OT).

#57 Austin Lotz

Bulls net minder Austin Lotz is coming off a shut out win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers that earned him the title of SPHL player of the week. Lotz is currently ranked at #4 for the leagues top 15 goalies and holds a seasonal record of 10-3-1. He has also been in net for two of four meetings with the Thunderbolts this season and has come out on top in both outings.

Tonight's Game

Puck drop is tonight at 7 PM CST at the Pelham Civic Complex. You can grab your tickets at https://www.bullshockey.net and we will see you guys at the Bull Pen!

