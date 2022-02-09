Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: February 9, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (22-16-3-0 / .573) visit the Jacksonville Icemen (24-13-2-1 / .638) for the seventh encounter of the 14-game regular season series with a 7 p.m. puck drop tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando and Jacksonville each have three wins against each other this season through six games, with the home team winning each time.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone will make his seventh consecutive start for Orlando tonight, the longest stretch of any Solar Bears goaltender this season. Barone is 2-2-0 in four outings against Jacksonville with a .913 save percentage.

Orlando is 20-2-2-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The Solar Bears will be forced to reconfigure their back end for tonight's game, as Joe Garreffa will drop back on defense. Defenseman Dmitry Semykin remains out after sustaining an injury last week against Florida, while Steven Oleksy will miss tonight's game and Braydon Barker (who began the season on defense) remains on the reserve list.

The Solar Bears are 19-4-1-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.

Tye Felhaber has four points (2g-2a) in his last three games.

Orlando is 9-2-1-0 on the road when tied or leading after the first period.

Jackson Keane leads the active roster against the Icemen with four points 0g-4a in six games.

Ara Nazarian has been returned to the Icemen from his loan to the Rochester Americans of the AHL - Nazarian is tied with Craig Martin for the scoring lead on Jacksonville's active roster against Orlando, with seven points (2g-5a) through six games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades for Scout Night and the rescheduled Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/scouts to learn how to sign up your scout troop!

