Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

February 9, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen return home after playing their last six contests on the road. Jacksonville is coming off back-to-back wins at Utah last Thursday and Friday. The Icemen remain atop of the South Division with 51 points and a 0.638 points percentage. Orlando has also won their last two games and are fourth in the division with 47 points and a 0.573 points percentage. Both Jacksonville and Orlando have had 17 games decided by one goal. The Icemen are 10-4-2-1, while the Solar Bears are 12-2-3-0 in one-goal games.

Series History: The Icemen are 3-2-1-0 against the Solar Bears this season. In fact, the home team has won each game this season. Meanwhile the Solar Bears lead the All-Time series 35-14-3-0.

About the Icemen: The Icemen received a big boost to their lineup earlier today, with the return of forward Ara Nazarian from the AHL's Rochester Americans. Nazarian returns to Jacksonville where he has collected 18 points in 27 games this season. Nazarian posted three points (2g, 1a) in nine appearances with the Americans during his recent call-up.....Forward Derek Lodermeier has had the hot hand as of late. The second-year pro has scored three goals in the last four games....Forward Brendan Harris recorded his second game-winning goal of the season in Friday's win at Utah. His first was scored in overtime on January 22 against South Carolina.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Brad Barone ranks second in the ECHL with 15 wins. The ECHL All-Star has secured two of his wins this season against Jacksonville....Orlando's defensive corps enters tonight's game a little shorthanded due to a flurry of recent injuries. Defensemen Dmitry Semykin, Steven Oleksy and Braydon Barker (reserve list) are all expected to miss tonight's game. As a result, forward Joe Garreffa is expected to drop back to play defense tonight.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight: $2 Beer & Wine Night!

Saturday, February 12 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.