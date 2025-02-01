Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Grand Rapids: February 2, 2025

February 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego will look to bounce back from a loss at home last time out.

Game 7: San Diego Mojo (3-3) at Grand Rapids (3-3)

San Diego Mojo start a stretch of three road games over the next four contests with the matchup against Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, February 2 while the Rise will be home for the second-straight game and third time this year. First serve from inside Van Adel Arena is at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The Mojo will be looking to move back above .500, while the Rise are riding a three-game winning streak after dropping their first three games. San Diego has been in command of the series, leading 3-1 including wins in the first three games.

Former teammates will meet for the first time on Sunday, Mojo setter/libero Sarah Sponcil makes a return trip to Grand Rapids, while former San Diego standouts middle blocker Ali Bastianelli and setter August Raskie will suit up for the Rise.

MATCH NOTES

Tune-In

Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

* Dan Hasty (play-by-play) and Katie Olson (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo fell to the Atlanta Vibe in four sets (15-25, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25) last time out on Thursday night at Viejas Arena. Despite the loss, the Mojo received a great performance from setter DaYeong Lee, who recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 34 assists and 17 digs. San Diego also had commendable performances from its two All-Star-caliber leaders, as middle blocker Ronika Stone co-led the team with 14 points and outside hitter Kendra Dahlke recorded a team-high 13 kills.

Dahlke has been one of the top players in the league this season, currently ranked third in kills (4.00/set) and seventh in points (4.10/set). DaYeong Lee is third in the PVF averaging 10.30 assists per set, while her 237 total assists also ranks third. Middle blocker Lauren Page has done well playing in multiple positions, starting at opposite last time out, and ranks fifth in the PVF with a 42.5% kill percentage, while her .300 hitting percentage is seventh. Stone's performance on Thursday improved her season total to 14 blocks on the year, seventh in the PVF. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 4.11 digs per set with 78 total digs on the season.

Grand Rapids Rise Outlook

Grand Rapids outlasted Orlando on Thursday night at Van Andel Arena with a dominant defensive effort to take down the Valkyries in five sets, 24-26, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12. The Rise set a new franchise record with 18 blocks and collected 84 digs - just two shy of the team's all-time mark. Grand Rapids hit .259 while limiting Orlando to .199. Leading the offensive charge was Rise standout Erika Pritchard, who delivered a career-best performance with 27 points, 21 kills (.240), and five blocks. She also contributed an ace and eight digs. Setter August Raskie shined as well, dishing out a season-high 51 assists while matching the franchise's single-match record with 26 digs.

Rise outside hitter and reigning Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week Carli Snyder delivered another strong performance with 17 points, tallying 12 kills, two blocks, and - for a second consecutive match - three aces. Grand Rapids finished with six aces as a team.

Raskie currently leads the league in kill percentage (51.2%) and hitting percentage (.488), while ranking seventh in assists per set (9.65). Marin Grote is fourth in kill percentage (44.6%) and third in hitter percentage (.400), is tied for fifth in total kills (15) and fourth in kills per set (0.75). Carli Snyder is third in the league with nine service aces and fourth in aces per set at 0.39, while sitting 10th with 65 kills. Middle blocker Ali Bastianelli has tallied 12 blocks, tied for ninth in the PVF, and 0.71 blocks per set are tied for fifth best.

