Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 5 p.m.

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for 5 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (20-24-7-3) at Hershey Bears (28-21-4-3)

March 13, 2022 | 5 P.M. | Game #57 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jim Curtin (#90), Mason Riley (#79)

Linespersons: Justin Johnson (#57), Jud Ritter (#34)

Tonight's Promotion:

Penn State Health T-Shirt Night (All Fans)

St. Patrick's Day Post-Game Jersey Auction

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2

Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, In-Arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: Antenna TV, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight's game having won two straight contests after scoring a 2-1 win at Bridgeport on Friday. Lucas Johansen opened the scoring for Hershey, striking only 5:04 into the game to give the Bears a 1-0 lead. It was the first time Hershey has scored in the game's first period in five games. Jeff Kubiak tied the game for Bridgeport at 12:29 of the period, but only nine seconds later, Beck Malenstyn responded to give Hershey a 2-1 lead. That would be all the scoring in Friday's game, as goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 27 shots for the Bears to earn the win. Hershey did not have a power play in the game. The Phantoms earned a 6-5 win in a barnburner last night at PPL Center. Both Cal O'Reilly and Hayden Hodgson had two goals for Lehigh Valley, and Logan Day scored the winning goal for the Phantoms at 15:53 of the third period.

THESE GUYS AGAIN:

This evening's contest is the second matchup between the two clubs this week. On Tuesday, Hershey snapped a four-game slide, blanking the Phantoms by a score of 4-0 at GIANT Center. The loss was the Phantoms' sixth straight defeat, but Lehigh Valley has rallied with a pair of wins since, beating Laval on Friday, and taking down Hartford last night. Hershey is 3-5-0-0 versus the Phantoms this season, with all three head-to-head victories coming on home ice. Hershey's Mike Vecchione has five points (2g, 3a) versus his old club. Hershey's next home game is also versus Lehigh Valley, as the Bears will host the Phantoms on Mar. 23 at GIANT Center.

BIG GAME BECK:

Forward Beck Malenstyn has scored the game-winning goal in back-to-back contests for the Chocolate and White. On Tuesday versus Lehigh Valley, he recorded the first three-point game of his career, posting two goals and an assist. He followed that performance up with the winning marker on Friday in Bridgeport. His tally versus the Islanders was his 8th strike of the season, giving him a new career-high in goals. Three of his tallies this season have been game-winning goals.

ZACH ATTACK:

Entering today's game, Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale has posted shutouts in back-to-back starts. He stopped all 34 shots he faced for his first AHL shutout of the season, blanking the Eastern Conference's top team in a 4-0 win at Utica on Feb. 25. After a brief call-up to the Washington Capitals, Fucale returned to Hershey's net on Tuesday, stopping 26 Lehigh Valley shots to earn another 4-0 clean sheet. He is the first Hershey goaltender since Ilya Samsonov (Jan. 12 and Jan. 16, 2019) to post shutouts in two straight starts. Fucale is 9-8-4 this season for the Bears, recording a 2.72 goals-against average. Three of Fucale's nine victories this season have come versus the Phantoms, as he has gone 3-3-0 versus Hershey's rival.

CALL ON CAL:

Lehigh Valley forward Cal O'Reilly enter's tonight's game with goals in two straight games, and four goals over his past three contests. The accomplished veteran of 804 AHL games leads the Phantoms with 39 points (16g, 23a) this season. He's been a big contributor in head-to-head action versus the Bears, leading all players in the season series with nine points (5g, 4a) over seven games versus Hershey. Three of his goals versus the Bears have been shorthanded.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey will be wearing St. Patrick's Day jerseys tonight that will be auctioned off post-game. Due to the club wearing specialty jerseys, two players will change numbers for today's game only. Aliaksei Protas will wear #38 today while Christopher Brown will wear sweater #43...Defender Dylan McIlrath enter's tonight's game at 99 career AHL points. He had an assist versus the Phantoms on Tuesday...Hershey is 6-4-0-0 at GIANT Center on Sunday evenings this season...The Bears are leading the AHL in attendance, welcoming an average of 7,934 fans per game to GIANT Center...Hershey sits at 2,997 franchise wins after Friday's victory.

