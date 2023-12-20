Game Preview: Peanuts Night

It's time to gather your friends and family for Peanut's Night on Saturday, December 23! The team will be rocking Peanuts Themed jerseys on the ice as they take on the Macon Mayhem for their third matchup of the season. Come join in on all the holiday fun with the Peanuts crew and special guest, Santa! Fans can stop by and make sure they're on the nice list above section 107 during the first period and first intermission.

Peanuts Night Game Raffles

Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffle for Saturday's game are available for purchase online: https://icefly.co/PeanutsNightRaffles

Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #19 Taylor Egan's back or a team signed peanuts jersey.

Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard or emailed if not in attendance.

All proceeds from Friday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: https://iceflyersfoundation.org

Peanuts Night Game Worn Jersey Auctions

Bidding has officially opened for the online portion of our game worn jersey auction. Fans can bid on their favorite players jersey online now until 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 23 here: https://icefly.co/PeanutsNightJerseyAuction

Bid LIVE on your favorite Ice Flyers game worn Peanuts Night Jersey immediately after the game in sections 103 & 104.

Not in the bidding mood? Replica jerseys will be available for purchase during the game at our merchandise booths located on the upper concourse.

Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle

Saturday night's 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle

Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.

Saturday night's 50/50 will benefit Canine Companions.

Get Tickets

Don't want to miss any of the excitement? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday by getting your tickets HERE. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Military and student discounts can only be applied in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

