Game Preview: Military Appreciation Night
December 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
Join the Ice Flyers in closing out 2023 on Saturday, December 30 at 7pm for Military Appreciation Night Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union! The Ice Flyers will be taking on the Birmingham Bulls to finish off their three-game series after falling short on Tuesday and facing off Friday night in Birmingham. It's sure to be a hard fought matchup, so come prepared to cheer loud in a night expected to be full of excitement. Military personnel active or retired can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets for their entire party at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office leading up to the game with valid military identification.
Military Night Sponsors
The Ice Flyers would like to extend their gratitude to this night's Military Sponsors, through Military Night Sponsorships these organizations have teamed up to donate 160 tickets to local military members on top of tickets donated from the Ice Flyers to enjoy the game.
Silver Level Sponsors: Code Ninjas Pensacola, All Dry Services, Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah and Award Masters.
If you or someone you know is interested in sponsoring a Military Appreciation Night, submit a form online here: https://icefly.co/military
Game Raffles
Shirt-Off-His-Back and the team's game raffle for Saturday's game are available for purchase online: https://icefly.co/Dec30Raffles
Fans will have the chance to win the jersey off of #10 Garrett Milan's back or a team signed jersey.
Winners will be notified during the game on the videoboard or emailed if not in attendance.
All proceeds from Saturday's game raffles will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation: https://iceflyersfoundation.org
Win BIG By Entering the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle
Saturday night's 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase online now here: icefly.co/5050Raffle
Tickets can also be purchased at the team's raffle kiosks located above sections 105 and 120.
Tuesday night's 50/50 will benefit Rally Gulf Coast.
Get Tickets
Don't want to miss any of the excitement? Join in on the action and support the team at the Pensacola Bay Center this Saturday by getting your tickets HERE. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Military and student discounts can only be applied in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.
