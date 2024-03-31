Game Preview: March 31 VS Macon Mayhem

March 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers finish off their final homestand of the regular season today for Friends and Family Night presented by Select Physical Therapy.

Doors: 3 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 4:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/4ac6cNp

Ice Flyers Record: 25-24-2-2 (54 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game:4-3 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, March 30.

Macon Mayhem Record: 14-32-3-4 (35 points, 10th)

Macon Mayhem's Last Game: 3-2 OT win over the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, March 30. .

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game tonight, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Covenant Care

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #24 Erik Urbank's columbia jersey, #19 Taylor Egan's navy jersey, and #74 Jordan Henderson's navy jersey will all be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Star Wars jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

