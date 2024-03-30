Game Preview: March 30 Vs. Evansville Thunderbolts

March 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for game two against the Evansville Thunderbolts for Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/MilitaryAppreciation

Ice Flyers Record: 24-24-2-2 (52 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 2-1 OT loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday, March 29.

Evansville Thunderbolts Record: 23-27-2-1 (49 points, 8th)

Evansville Thunderbolt' Last Game: 2-1 OT win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, March 29.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Jackpot! Tonight's jackpot is guaranteed at $10,000. The lucky winner will be announced during the game tonight, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Covenant Care

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #42 Ivan Bondarenko's columbia jersey, #91 Lucas Herrmann's navy jersey, and #7 Dale Deon's navy jersey will all be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed NAS Pensacola jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

