Game Preview: March 15 vs Huntsville Havoc

March 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar to kick-off the two-game series against the Huntsville Havoc for Youth Sports Night. The first 1,500 kids (12 and under) will get an alternate giveaway jersey!

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/3TAyfAe

Ice Flyers Record: 21-23-1-2 (45 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 2-3 loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Sunday, March 10.

Huntsville Havoc Record: 25-16-6-1 (57 points, 5th)

Huntsville Havoc's Last Game:3-0 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, March 9.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game on March 16, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Covenant Care

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #6 Zac Herrmann's white jersey, #79 Preston Kugler's columbia jersey, and #12 Sean Ross' jersey will all be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Blue Angels jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

