Game Preview: March 15 vs Huntsville Havoc
March 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar to kick-off the two-game series against the Huntsville Havoc for Youth Sports Night. The first 1,500 kids (12 and under) will get an alternate giveaway jersey!
Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: FloHockey
Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan
Tickets: https://icefly.co/3TAyfAe
Ice Flyers Record: 21-23-1-2 (45 points, 7th)
Ice Flyers' Last Game: 2-3 loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Sunday, March 10.
Huntsville Havoc Record: 25-16-6-1 (57 points, 5th)
Huntsville Havoc's Last Game:3-0 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, March 9.
ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT
It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game on March 16, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!
Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org
50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Covenant Care
GAME RAFFLES
Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #6 Zac Herrmann's white jersey, #79 Preston Kugler's columbia jersey, and #12 Sean Ross' jersey will all be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Blue Angels jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from March 15, 2024
- Game Preview: March 15 vs Huntsville Havoc - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Dawgs Sign Cinato, Keep Girduckis on PTO, and Place O'Dea on IR - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Game Preview: March 15 vs Huntsville Havoc
- Best Ways to Enjoy an Ice Flyers Game Before It's Too Late
- Bushwackers Night Success: Ice Flyers Secure Back-To-Back Wins
- Game Preview: March 2 vs Fayetteville Marksmen
- Garrett Milan Sets Ice Flyers Franchise Goal-Scoring Record in Dramatic OT Win