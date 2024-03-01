Game Preview: March 1 vs. Fayetteville

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Fayetteville Marksmen tonight for game one of their 2-game series with plenty of cute chaos in store for the intermissions for Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/48wAJ6Q

Ice Flyers Record: 19-20-1-2 (41 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 3-2 SO loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, February 24.

Fayetteville Marksmen Record: 21-18-0-0 (54 points, 4th)

Fayetteville Marksmen's Last Game: 0-4 loss to the Quad City Storm on Sunday, February 25.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game Saturday night, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Canine Companions

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #11 Houston Wilson's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

