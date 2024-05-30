Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun - May 31

May 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Dallas Wings (3-2) remain on the road for the fourth straight game when they travel to the Connecticut Sun (6-0) on Friday. The game will air live on Ion and will also be available on WNBA League Pass. Coverage from Mohegan Sun Arena begins at 6:30 p.m. (CT). On the call will be Brendan Glasheen and Ashley Battle, with Terrika Foster-Brasby on sideline.

The Wings are coming off a 2-0 road swing over the weekend with a 107-92 win at the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night, followed by an 84-83 victory at the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday evening. Connecticut is the lone remaining undefeated team in the WNBA, most recently defeating the Mercury at home on Tuesday, 70-47. The Wings and Sun split the regular-season series in 2023 with Connecticut taking the first two games before Dallas won the final two.

Ion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can be found on AT&T channel 1068, Charter (706), Frontier (526), Suddenlink (18), Vye (18), DirecTV (305) and Dish (250).

2023 Wings-Sun Series 6/4 (A) - CON 80, DAL 74

7/25 (H) - CON 88, DAL 83

8/12 (H) - DAL 91, CON 81

8/18 (A) - DAL 95, CON 75

Sun lead all-time series, 42-33

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Notable Storylines Road Warriors

The Wings are the midst of a five-game road swing which is running May 18-June 2. Dallas returns home to the College Park Center on June 5 against the Las Vegas Aces. The Wings went 11-9 on the road last season and are currently 1-1 away from CPC this season.

Scoring Battle Favors Ogunbowale

The WNBA's top two scorers this season went head-to-head in Phoenix on Saturday night as the Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and the Mercury's Kahleah Copper squared off. Ogunbowale entered the game averaging 28.0 points per game over the first three contests, while Copper was averaging 31.3 per game. The final buzzer saw Ogunbowale prevail, tallying 40 points, one shy of her career best. Ogunbowale enters Friday's game at Connecticut as the WNBA's leading scorer at 28.8 points per game, with her 40-point outing being the single highest output in the league this season.

Owning The Paint

Dallas has dominated the inside game as the Wings lead the WNBA in rebounding (39.8), blocked shots (7.4), second-chance points (20.6) and points in the paint (45.2).

Wasting No Time

In just her second game with the Dallas Wings, Monique Billings tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks against her former team, the Atlanta Dream, on 5/21. It marked the most points and blocks she has registered in a game since Aug. 26, 2021, when she totaled 21 points and a career-high four blocks against the Las Vegas Aces. Billings was signed to a salary hardship contract on May 17 and has averaged 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 30.4 minutes over four games with the Wings.

