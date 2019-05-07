Game Preview: Checkers at Bears, 7 p.m. (Round 2, Game 3)

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Atlantic Division Finals shift to Giant Center as the Hershey Bears battle the Charlotte Checkers in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. The Checkers enter tonight leading the series, 2-0 .

#3 Hershey Bears (3-4) vs. #1 Charlotte Checkers (5-1)

CHA Leads Series, 2-0

May 7, 2019 | 7 PM | Round 2; Game 3 | Giant Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Peter MacDougall (45)

Linesmen: Bevan Mills (53), J.P. Waleski (14)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears, and Mitch Lamoureux.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS BRACKET

LAST TIME OUT:

On Saturday night, the Hershey Bears fell 7-3 on the road to the Charlotte Checkers in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals at Bojangles' Coliseum. Zach Nastasiuk opened the scoring for the Checkers before Jayson Megna found the equalizer for the Chocolate and White at 17:05 of the first stanza. Martin Necas and Morgan Geekie tallied to provide the Checkers a 3-1 lead, but Ryan Sproul pulled the Bears within one heading into second intermission with a goal at 15:51. The Checkers scored four times in the third period to pull away with the win and improve to 43-0 when leading after 40 minutes combined between the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs.

SPROUL SHINING:

Bears defenseman Ryan Sproul tallied in Game 2 for his third goal of the postseason. The 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs marks Sproul's fourth postseason run in his American Hockey League career in addition to bids in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The current playoff run marks the first time Sproul has tallied three goals in a single playoff. Entering tonight, the blueliner has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 31 Calder Cup Playoff games.

TIGHTEN UP:

The Bears remarkable second half run in the regular season dropped their goal differential to minus-30 to minus-4 during a 27-5-4-2 stretch. The rapid decrease in goal differential stemmed from stellar goaltending and tight defense. The one-two punch carried into the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, as the Bears only allowed nine goals in five games against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. However, in just Game 1 and Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals, the Bears have yielded 11 goals in only 120 minutes to the Charlotte Checkers.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT:

The Chocolate and White face a 2-0 series deficit in a best-of-seven for the first time since the 2016 Calder Cup Finals against the Lake Erie Monsters. The series resulted in a four game sweep. The last time the Bears overcame a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven was the 2010 Calder Cup Finals against the Texas Stars. After dropping Game 1 and Game 2 at Giant Center, the Bears won their next three games in Austin, Texas, before capturing their 11th Calder Cup in franchise history on Jun. 14, 2010 in Game 6. The Bears last 2-0 series deficit of any sorts was in the opening round of the 2012 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In a best-of-five, the Bears rallied from a 2-0 hole to force a decisive Game 5, but were eliminated in a 2-1 loss on Apr. 28, 2012.

