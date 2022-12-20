Game Preview: an Ice Flyers Christmas

December 20, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

The Ice Flyers are sitting at .500 with 20 games under their belts and are looking ahead to their matchup against the Birmingham Bulls this Friday, December 23 for An Ice Flyers Christmas. Is there any better way to celebrate the holiday season than with family and friends at the Hangar? This will mark the third time the Ice Flyers and Bulls have met during the regular season with each team taking a win in the series matchup. The night will include tons of Christmas fun, with Santa making an appearance for pictures above section 110 and the first 1,000 fans in the arena getting to take home their very own Ice Flyers Christmas card!

TAKE A PICTURE WITH SANTA

Santa is taking some time out of his busy schedule to relax and take in an Ice Flyers game! Visit him above section 110 and get your picture taken before he goes back to his workshop to finish getting ready for his big night.

CHRISTMAS CARD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get to take home a very special Christmas card from the team. Who doesn't love seeing their favorite players with elf ears?

LAST CHANCE TO VISIT OUR CASH TABLE

Looking to get some last minute holiday gifts? Visit our Cash Table above section 122 to purchase heavily discounted Ice Flyers merchandise and items.

SHIRT OFF HIS BACK

Fans can enter the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle above section 106 at our Fan Services table for a chance to win a game worn jersey off the back of team captain #10 Garrett Milan and meet him after the game. Fans can purchase 3 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period to enter the raffle drawing.

50/50 raffle

Want to take home some cash after the game? Fans can enter our 50/50 drawing at our kiosks above sections 105 and 120. The Ice Flyers will be donating our half of the drawing to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10, 60 tickets for $20, or 200 tickets for $50 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

fan services raffle

Fans can enter our Fan Services Raffle above section 106 at our fan services table for a chance to win a team signed Navy jersey! Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

CHECK IN TO WIN

Download the Ice Flyers app and check in at our game for a chance to win a jersey! It's that simple. The Ice Flyers app is your all-in-one spot to keep up to date with the team, play interactive games during each of our home games, and more!

Download on the App Store or Google Play today!

chuck a puck

Enter our Chuck-a-puck contest by purchasing stacks of pucks ($5) sold by members of Habitat for Humanity above sections 111 and 120. Get your pucks before the start of the second intermission and throw them onto the ice for a chance to win gift certificates, hats, and other items from our sponsors by landing on their targets. If you land a puck in the helmet at the center, you'll go home with a jersey!

Mini Plans

Give the gift of hockey this holiday season! Mini plans offer a guarantee of the best seats for the biggest games at the Hangar. The Ice Flyers are currently offering a 5-Game Flex Pack and a 3-Game Hat Trick Pack that would be a gift they would never forget!

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com with any questions or for more information.

