GAME Preview - 11/3

November 2, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







It's Tyler Piacentini Bobblehead Night presented by Huntsville Utilities! The first 1,200 fans will receive a free bobblehead!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our The Tyler Piacentini Mayor Shirt! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for tonight is forward Kyle Clarke! J.O.B is ONLINE ONLY NOW! CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public! The STH door is located in the hallway near the Huntsville Havoc front office!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise and Chuck-a-puck.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

